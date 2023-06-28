Sex Toys Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.18% from 2022 to 2027; Growing demand fo… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The sex toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 21,046.4 million during 2022-2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online stores, retail outlets, and specialty stores), product (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, sex dolls, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market for adult vibrators is growing with respect to market size as well as product offerings. Vendors are launching various products based on technology, product type, size and shape, and product packaging to remain competitive in the market. This is the key factor driving the growth of the market. There are several kinds of products that differ in shape and size in the market to cater to every individual demand. Many gynecologists and therapists are suggesting sex toys because of their various sex and health benefits. The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys. The main factor is to enhance the end-users’ sexual experience by offering products with various features. Furthermore, to cater to distance-related issues, the vendors are developing products that are specifically for females and can be controlled by a remote. The main feature of these sex toys is that they can be controlled from both short and long distances. Hence, the availability of sex toys with advanced features is motivating people to purchase the products, which are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Sex Toys Market Insights –