Shaftab Khalid made his Worcestershire debut in the first season of T20 cricket, in 2002

Former Worcestershire spinner Shaftab Khalid gave up county cricket when he failed to make a lasting breakthrough at New Road back in the early 2000s.

But 40-year-old Pakistan-born, London-educated Khalid has made a roundabout return to English county cricket by joining Warwickshire’s coaching staff.

He becomes the latest recruit from the Birmingham-based South Asia Cricket Academy (SACA), which is fast growing.

The SACA was only formed in January 2022 but has already had a big effect.

Within a week of its formation by former Birmingham League cricketer Tom Brown and ex-England paceman Kabir Ali, as a means to offer Asian cricketers a better chance of getting into county cricket, two of its coaching team were offered jobs by first-class counties.

Kabir, cousin of Warwickshire and England all-rounder Moeen, became assistant coach with Yorkshire, while former Bears captain and head coach Jim Troughton…