Shaheen Afridi: Notts signal Pakistan paceman for T20 Blast

Shaheen Afridi has taken 58 T20 wickets for Pakistan in 47 internationals

Nottinghamshire have signed Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi for this summer’s T20 Blast.

Notts, Blast winners in 2017 and 2020, are starting a new era after T20 skipper Dan Christian’s retirement.

“We are building from a strong platform, with a lot of very talented lads hungry to play T20,” said Notts head coach Peter Moores.

“Shaheen adds star quality and a different angle. We’ve got a world-class player – which is really exciting – and a player with a point of difference with the ball.

“Alongside Munro, who is one of the top run scorers in the history of the format, we’ve got two very unique talents.”

Notts also have their main overseas signing, South African paceman Dane Paterson, signed up for the T20, meaning one of the three will miss out each time as teams can only pick two overseas players in each game.

Despite winning promotion back to Division One in the County Championship, Notts missed out…