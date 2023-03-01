Shakib Al Hasan: Who’s the Bangladesh tight-lipped enigma?

Shakib Al Hasan is Bangladesh’s leading run-scorer in T20 cricket with 2,243 runs and is second in one-day international and third in Tests

Shakib Al Hasan is many things to many people: One of the world’s leading all-rounders, a veteran of almost 400 international matches, the most recognisable face in his country and a tight-lipped enigma.

But who actually is the man that Eoin Morgan once described as “a true lover of the game”?

According to Morgan, former England World Cup-winning captain and Shakib’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team-mate, Bangladesh’s Test and T20 skipper is a world-class performer and the embodiment of a model professional.

“He’s been one of the best all-rounders in the world for a long time, he very rarely has bad days. Playing alongside him makes you love the guy even more. He’s extremely passionate about…