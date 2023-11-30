Shane Dowrich: West Indies wicketkeeper retires 10 days after shock recall for England sequence

Shane Dowrich last played for West Indies in any format in 2020

West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich has retired from international cricket just 10 days after a surprise call-up to their one-day squad.

Dowrich, 32, was named in a 15-man squad for December’s three-match ODI series against England on 20 November.

He had won only one ODI cap and last represented West Indies in a Test against New Zealand in 2020.

“We want to thank Shane for his contribution,” said Cricket West Indies (CWI) director Miles Bascombe.

“He is a disciplined, hard-working cricketer who always gave his utmost in front and behind the stumps.

“We respect his decision to retire and appreciate it is not an easy one to make. We wish him all the best as he steps away from the international stage.”

Dowrich made his sole ODI appearance in 2019, though did play 35 Tests for West Indies from 2015 to 2020. He hit 1,570 runs in Tests at an average of 29.07, with three centuries.

He had been called up following a strong 2023-24…