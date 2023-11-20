Shane Dowrich: West Indies wicketkeeper returns to squad for England ODI sequence

Shane Dowrich scored 234 runs across five games for Comb C&C in the 2023-24 Super50 Cup

Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich has been named in the West Indies squad for December’s one-day international series against England.

Dowrich, 32, has made 35 Test appearances but has only represented West Indies once in white-ball cricket.

After a strong 2023-24 campaign as captain of Comb C&C in the Super50 Cup, Dowrich has been rewarded with a call-up.

West Indies host England in three ODI matches between 3-9 December.

Shai Hope will captain the team with Alzarri Joseph named as the new vice-captain.

After the ODI series concludes, West Indies and England will meet in five T20 fixtures from 12-21 December.

Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder are not in the 15-man ODI squad as they prioritise the T20 leg.

West Indies did not qualify for the Cricket World Cup and selectors have freshened up the playing personnel with uncapped batting all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford and seam bowler Matthew Forde brought in.

