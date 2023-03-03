Shane Warne: How the late Australia cricket legend reworked Hampshire

Shane Warne is credited with transforming Hampshire, and captained the club between 2004 and 2007

When Hampshire signed Shane Warne in 1999, for his first taste of English domestic cricket, it was the biggest signing in the club’s history.

They were battling away in the County Championship and had not won anything for more than a decade – they were described in cricket circles as ‘Happy Hampshire’.

That did not deter them from an audacious bid to sign the Australia leg-spinner, who had arguably been the world’s most dominant bowler of the decade and just led his country to World Cup glory.

A year on from Warne’s tragic death journalist Robbie James has dedicated an audio documentary to one of the greatest cricketers of all time, and reflects on how he transformed Hampshire over his seven-year affiliation with the club.

Showdown at Her Majesty’s Palace

When Warne arrived at the south coast club in 2000 it is safe to say it was not the top-flight sports team it is now.

“We were bumbling…