Shanghai Jahwa Accelerates Management Change and Upgrades to Lead China’s Cosmet… – Press Release

SHANGHAI, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On March 17, Shanghai Jahwa United Co.,Ltd. (Shanghai Jahwa) held its 2023 Strategic Conference entitled “To Beauty To Youth” to share the company’s development strategy, ESG management and industry trends. Entering its 125th year, Shanghai Jahwa has created several legends in the Chinese cosmetics industry. As the Deputy General Manager, CFO and Board Secretary of the company, Min Han promoted the management change of the company, making Shanghai Jahwa the first beauty company to introduce ESG management model, and led the digital transformation of the company to achieve the integration of industry and finance, empowering business innovation and development.

Green development and harmonious coexistence have become the consensus for more and more international companies. In 2021, Min Han, as the executive of Shanghai Jahwa, promoted the company to introduce the leading ESG management concept in the international capital market and released the “Mid to Long-term Sustainable Development Outline” to accelerate the achievement of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals and lead the sustainable development of the company and the consumer industry. ESG requires companies to make more investments in environment, society and governance, such as using biodegradable materials and full-chain recycling along the whole chain, which will inevitably affect the company’s profit in the short to medium term. Min Han led a team to study green and low-carbon, social investment and corporate governance, starting from the company’s long-term development strategic plan. The ESG project received full support from the board of directors in 2021 after nearly two years of repeated demonstration and adequate communication with the board members, and added a medium and long-term performance consideration dimension for the management, so that the implementation of ESG on the ground can be guaranteed. The company takes green environmental…