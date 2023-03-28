Shango Cannabis Expands Brand in California; new products available exclusively … – Press Release

Shango, one of the most recognized and respected brands in the cannabis industry, is launching its expanded product line in California. Shango flower will be available exclusively at MedMen stores beginning March 30 and at additional retailers throughout the state beginning April 30.

The multi-award-winning cannabis cultivator, processor, retailer and distributor has state-of-the-art operations in California, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona and Michigan. Now, Shango’s Founder and CEO, Brandon Rexroad, says Shango is ready to launch its flower line and looks forward to the extended partnership with MedMen.

“Shango and MedMen began working together several years ago when MedMen opened its first store in Las Vegas, home to Shango’s headquarters and its flagship cannabis cultivation, production and retail facility. The relationship grew as both brands expanded into the Arizona cannabis market.

“At MedMen, we strive to curate a best-in-class product selection from the most respected and innovative brands in the industry. That’s why we’re excited to expand our partnership with Shango as their exclusive retail launch partner in CA. We look forward to bringing Shango’s top-of-the-line flower to our California doors.” Karen Torres, Chief Product Officer.

“California is a huge cannabis market and we’re excited to introduce our high-quality flower throughout the state,” Rexroad says. “Launching Shango flower exclusively in MedMen stores will provide a high-profile introduction to our new product line and help us a secure a strong foothold in this important market.”

Shango products will go on sale Thursday March 30, 2023, in all 13 MedMen…