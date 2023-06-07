Shared Services Market size to grow by USD 156.78 billion from 2022 to 2027; the… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global shared services market size is estimated to increase by USD 156.78 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market’s growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 17.64% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Shared services market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global shared services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer shared services in the market are Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., ExlService Holdings Inc., Gartner Inc., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. and others.

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial – Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings –

Accenture Plc – The company offers shared services such as mobilization as a service.

The company offers shared services such as mobilization as a service. Atos SE – The company offers shared services such as augmented interactive reality shared service.

The company offers shared services such as augmented interactive reality shared service. Capgemini Service SAS – The company offers shared services such as the Benefits Logic financial shared services center.

The company offers shared services such as the Benefits Logic financial shared services center. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Shared Services Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (F&A, IT, SCM, HR, and CRM), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (