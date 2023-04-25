Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Kessler Topaz M… – Press Release

Today, prominent investor rights law firms Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP (“BLB&G”) and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (“KTMC”) filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California alleging violations of the federal securities laws by First Republic Bank (“First Republic” or the “Company”) FRC, certain of the Company’s current and former senior executives, and the Company’s auditing firm KPMG, LLP (collectively, “Defendants”). The action is brought on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired First Republic securities between January 14, 2021, and March 14, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

BLB&G and KTMC filed this action on behalf of City of Hollywood Police Officers’ Retirement System, and the case is captioned City of Hollywood Police Officers’ Retirement System v. First Republic Bank, No. 23-cv-1993 (N.D. Cal.). The complaint is based on an extensive investigation and a careful evaluation of the merits of this case. A copy of the complaint is available on BLB&G’s website by clicking here.

First Republic’s Alleged Fraud

First Republic is a California state-chartered bank and trust company that provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management. Much of First Republic’s customer base consists of wealthy households living in U.S. coastal cities, and a key component of First Republic’s lending strategy has been to provide these wealthy households with residential mortgages at low interest rates.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented the strength of First Republic’s balance sheet, liquidity, and position in the market. Among other things, Defendants understated and concealed the magnitude of the risks facing the Company’s business model that would result from any decision by the Federal Reserve System raising the federal funds rate, thereby undermining the value of the Company’s loan and…