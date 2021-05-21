NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (“Volkswagen” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: VLKAY; VLKPY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Volkswagen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 30, the Wall Street Journal published a “WSJ News Exclusive” entitled “No, Volkswagen Isn’t Rebranding Itself Voltswagen: German car maker says announcement by its U.S. operation was supposed to be an April Fools’ gag[.]” The Wall Street Journal article reported, in pertinent part, that “Volkswagen AG’s U.S. subsidiary said Tuesday the company would rebrand itself as Voltswagen of America to promote its electric car strategy, but a spokesman for the parent company in Germany later said the move was a joke.”

On March 31, 2021, further reports regarding how Volkswagen, Volkswagen of America, and its spokespeople purposefully misled to reporters were published. For example, ABC News published an article entitled “An unwelcome prank: Volkswagen purposely hoodwinks reporters: Journalists are wary of looking out for pranksters around April Fool’s Day, but this time it came from a multi-billion dollar corporation[.]”

On this news, Volkswagen’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $2.14 per ADR, or over 5%, over the next two full trading days, to close at $35.58 per ADR on April 1, 2020, damaging investors.

