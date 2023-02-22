SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Argo Blockchain p… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Argo Blockchain plc.

Shareholders who purchased shares of ARBK during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Argo American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about September 23, 2021; and/or (b) Argo securities between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022, both dates inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Argo was highly susceptible to and/or suffered from significant capital constraints, electricity and other costs, and network difficulties; (ii) the foregoing issues hampered Argo’s ability to mine Bitcoin or Bitcoin equivalents, execute its business strategy, meet its obligations, and operate its Helios facility; (iii) as a result, Argo’s business was less sustainable than defendants had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, Argo’s business and financial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering and defendants’ public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

DEADLINE: March 27, 2023