SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger … – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO), relating to its proposed sale to affiliates of Francisco Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, SUMO shareholders are expected to receive $12.05 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/sumo-logic-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS), relating to its proposed sale to affiliates of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, FOCS shareholders are expected to receive $53.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/focus-financial-partners-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT), relating to its proposed sale to affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and GIC Real Estate, Inc.. Under the terms of the agreement, INDT shareholders are expected to receive $67.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/indus-realty-trust-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Partners Bancorp. (NASDAQ: PTRS), relating to its proposed sale to LINKBANCORP, Inc.. Under the terms of the agreement, PTRS shareholders are expected to receive 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP stock per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/partners-bancorp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars…