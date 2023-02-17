SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds GPN, SHBI, CBIO, and AJRD Shareholders Abou… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Global Payments Inc. GPN

Weiss Law, a national shareholder rights law firm, is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and senior officers of Global Payments Inc. GPN and its wholly owned subsidiary, Active Network, for engaging in deceptive business practices to enroll consumers in discount club memberships without customer knowledge or consent and for renewing said memberships in violation of Regulation E of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. If you own GPN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gpn

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI, in connection with the proposed merger of SHBI with The Community Financial Corporation. If you own SHBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shbi

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO, in connection with the proposed purchase of GNI Group Ltd.’s (“GNI”) proprietary new chemical entity F351 (“F351”). This purchase will transfer the global rights to F351 (excluding Mainland China) to CBIO in consideration of 6,266,521 shares of common stock and 12,340 shares of a…