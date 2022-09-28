Shares end blended, however Dow and S&P hit lowest ranges since November 2020



New York

CNN Business

—



So much for turnaround Tuesday on Wall Street. Stocks finished a volatile day mixed after rallying at the open. The Dow and S&P 500 are at their lowest levels since November 2020 and are both on a six-day losing streak.

The Dow, which slid deeper into a bear market, fell more than 125 points, or 0.4%. The Dow is now more than 20% below its record high. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% while the Nasdaq ended the day up 0.3%. That was the Nasdaq’s first gain since September 19.

The British pound rebounded slightly Tuesday after reaching a new record low against the US dollar Monday.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hiking policy and Britain’s recently announced tax cuts have caused the dollar to surge. But investors are worried about the dollar’s rally, Societe Generale’s Kit Juckes noted Monday, as large surges historically occur alongside global…