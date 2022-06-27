Shares week forward: Digital Arts nonetheless the odd one out in gaming





Xbox owner Microsoft ( MSFT ) is in the process of buying Activision Blizzard ( ATVI ) . Grand Theft Auto maker Take-Two Interactive ( TTWO ) has already scooped up mobile game developer Zynga.

Will EA be able to remain independent as its peers continue to grow? There’s also growing competition from the likes of metaverse mobile gaming company Roblox and Fortnite maker Epic. Even Netflix ( NFLX ) has thrown its hat into the gaming arena.

EA has a lot of lucrative franchises, such as the long-running Madden NFL games, a popular soccer series (that will soon lose the FIFA branding), Apex Legends and several games tied to the Star Wars universe.

And there has been a lot of chatter about EA being a good takeover target for deep-pocketed tech and media firms such as Apple ( AAPL ) , Disney ( DIS ) , Comcast ( CMCSA ) , or Amazon ( AMZN ) . So will EA finally get bought? The company was not immediately available for comment. But EA has been acquisitive in its own right and could be looking for further deals,…