Shares week forward: Intel is the Dow’s largest loser

New York

CNN Business

—



Semiconductors are in everything. Our phones, our laptops, our televisions. Even our cars. But concerns about a global recession and continued worries about supply shortages stemming from lingering pandemic-related shutdowns in Asia over the past two years are hurting top chip companies.

Shares of Intel

(INTC) are down more than 45% this year, making it the biggest dog of the Dow. Intel

(INTC) is struggling despite well-publicized plans to build more plants in the United States and hire more at home. President Biden even just toured the new Intel

(INTC) facility in Ohio for its groundbreaking ceremony.

To be fair, Intel is not the only…