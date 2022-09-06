Shares week forward: Oil’s nonetheless nicely for power shares

Energy stocks fell last week as oil prices tumbled. But crude prices are still up almost 20% so far in 2022, making the sector one of the few bright spots in the market this year. (In fact, an oil stock with the ticker symbol of FANG, Diamondback Energy (FANG), is up 25%).
Two top energy sector exchange-traded funds, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE), are each up more than 45%.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY), an energy company backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB), is up nearly 140% this year. That makes it far and away the best performing stock in the S&P 500. (Berkshire currently owns about 20% of Occidental, and US federal regulators recently approved a Berkshire request to take a 50% stake.)
Berkshire is also a major investor in Chevron (CVX), which is up more than 30% this year and is the top stock in the Dow. And the top ten S&P 500 stocks are all in the oil patch, including Hess (HES), Exxon Mobi (XOM)l and ConocoPhillips…