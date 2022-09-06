Shares week forward: Oil’s nonetheless nicely for power shares





Energy stocks fell last week as oil prices tumbled. But crude prices are still up almost 20% so far in 2022, making the sector one of the few bright spots in the market this year. (In fact, an oil stock with the ticker symbol of FANG, Diamondback Energy ( FANG ) , is up 25%).

Two top energy sector exchange-traded funds, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLE ) and the iShares U.S. Energy ETF ( IYE ) , are each up more than 45%.

Occidental Petroleum ( OXY ) , an energy company backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway ( BRKB ) , is up nearly 140% this year. That makes it far and away the best performing stock in the S&P 500. (Berkshire currently owns about 20% of Occidental, and US federal regulators recently approved a Berkshire request to take a 50% stake.)

Berkshire is also a major investor in Chevron ( CVX ) , which is up more than 30% this year and is the top stock in the Dow. And the top ten S&P 500 stocks are all in the oil patch, including Hess ( HES ) , Exxon Mobi ( XOM ) l and ConocoPhillips …