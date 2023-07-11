Shaw Sports Turf Ribbon Cutting at Manning Passing Academy – Press Release

Shaw Sports Turf and the Manning Passing Academy celebrated a new practice field for Nicholls State University with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 23rd. This field will be home to future Manning Passing Academy events. The ribbon cutting was attended by Shaw Sports Turf representatives, Nicholls State leadership and the entire Manning family in a show of support.

THIBODAUX, La., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Shaw Sports Turf and the Manning Passing Academy celebrated a new practice field for Nicholls State University with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 23rd. This field will be home to future Manning Passing Academy events. The ribbon cutting was attended by Shaw Sports Turf representatives, Nicholls State leadership and the entire Manning family in a show of support.

Shaw Sports Turf installed a top-of-the-line Legion Pro artificial turf field with the NXTPlay performance shock pad as part of a new practice facility being constructed at the University.

Events like the MPA camp, present Shaw with an opportunity for increased involvement with a great organization and the communities they support. The Shaw Sports Turf vision is to be “MORE THAN A FIELD” to customers and partners alike because relationships formed are important long after the products are installed.

For over 25 years, the Manning Passing Academy has been helping players fully realize their potential on and off the football field. Whether you’re a QB, RB, WR, or TE, the Manning Passing Academy will help you grasp the fundamentals of your position, and basic offensive and defensive strategies.

“We’ve gathered some of the most successful and brightest coaches and players from the professional, college, and high school ranks to help all campers learn from the best,” said Archie Manning, Executive Director of The Manning Passing Academy.

Archie continued, “The Manning Passing Academy is excited to establish a partnership with Shaw Sports Turf. Shaw shares similar values to our organization such as…