She grew up throughout Iran’s Islamic revolution in 1979. At this time, artist Marjane Satrapi feels conflicted her memoir is “extra correct than ever”

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Iranian-French artist Marjane Satrapi was 10 when wearing the veil became compulsory at the non-religious, French-speaking school she attended in Tehran. Previously, boys and girls were taught together, but she was soon also separated from her male friends in the name of a cultural revolution instigated by revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Women’s rights were restricted almost instantly after 1979: Overnight, they lost the right to seek a divorce and the opportunity to retain custody of a child. A public dress code was introduced mandating the veil, while the age of marriage for girls plummeted from 18 to 9 years old. Confused, frustrated and yet defiantly playful as kids are, Satrapi remembers her and her female classmates removing their veils and tying them together to make a skipping rope during recess. This scene is how “Persepolis” (2000) — Satrapi’s graphic novel memoir tracing the historic installation of the Islamic Republic…