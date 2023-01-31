She was crying alone at an airport. Then she met her future finest pal

(CNN) — Maggie Musgrave was sitting, alone, in Miami International Airport, crying.

It was a Sunday evening in summer 2011. Thunderstorms were raging over Miami, and the airport departure area was getting increasingly crowded, with stranded travelers fighting for seats as plane after plane was grounded.

Maggie, then 28, was on her way home to Washington DC after spending the weekend in Florida at her bachelorette party. While she was grateful to her friends for organizing a fun few days’ celebrations, now the hangover was kicking in and something worse was lingering underneath: Maggie had a sinking feeling that her upcoming wedding was a huge mistake.

“I was thinking I was making the wrong decision getting married,” Maggie tells CNN Travel today. “I remember being in the airport and thinking, ‘Oh, goodness, I don’t know if this is the right move.’ And being really emotional.”

As she wiped away tears, Maggie heard the sound of barking. She looked up to see an excitable dog lapping at…