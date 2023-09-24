Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United: Guests thrash Blades to match their file Premier League win

Sven Botman’s first Newcastle goal came in his 50th appearance for the club as they cantered to victory

Newcastle matched their record Premier League win with a scintillating display as they embarrassed winless Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Any fears of a European hangover following their Champions League exertions on Tuesday soon vanished as Eddie Howe’s side cruised to victory with eight different players getting on the scoresheet.

Sean Longstaff put the visitors in front on 21 minutes as he swept in from Anthony Gordon’s cutback with the Blades’ appeals for a handball and claims the ball went out of play in the build-up dismissed.

Paul Heckingbottom’s hosts had started brightly but found themselves three down before half-time after a further two goals in four minutes for Newcastle.

Both came from Kieran Trippier set-pieces with Dan Burn stooping to nod in a corner at the back post before Sven Botman scored his first Newcastle goal with a well-directed header from a wide…