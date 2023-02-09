Sheffield United: Nigerian tech entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi has Championship membership in his sights





Nigerian tech entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi has “made a deposit” to buy Sheffield United, in a takeover that would make him the only Black majority owner in England’s top two professional leagues.

Sheffield United currently lie second in the Championship competition and are on course to being promoted to the Premier League, which is home to some of the world’s richest teams.

Mmobuosi, who is the CEO and founder of Tingo Inc. and Tingo International Holdings Inc., told CNN in an exclusive interview earlier this week that he will be financing the deal on his own and to show how serious he is about buying the club, he’s already put money down.

“It is my money. And I have actually made a deposit,” Mmobuosi revealed during the interview in London.

“I would expect myself and the club to issue a joint statement you know that would have details…