Sheffield United sack supervisor Paul Heckingbottom and appoint Chris Wilder

Sheffield United finished 10 points behind Burnley as they earned automatic promotion from the Championship last season

Premier League strugglers Sheffield United have sacked Paul Heckingbottom and appointed their former manager Chris Wilder as his replacement.

United are bottom of the Premier League and four points from safety after losing 11 of their opening 14 games.

Owner Prince Abdullah told TalkSport Wilder was “the best guy on planet earth to take over the club right now”.

“Chris is very optimistic he can save the season,” added Prince Abdullah, confirming the news for the first time.

“He doesn’t think it’s easy, but he thinks it’s still possible.”

Heckingbottom, appointed on a permanent basis in November 2021, guided the club back to the top flight by finishing second in the Championship last season.

But after Saturday’s 5-0 loss to fellow promoted side Burnley, which saw the Clarets move off the bottom of the table at United’s expense, the 46-year-old has become the first Premier…