SHEIN LAUNCHES FIRST PRODUCT COLLABORATION UNDER EVOLUSHEIN BY DESIGN WITH BRAZI… – Press Release

evoluSHEIN x Anitta Offers a Full-Size Range of Styles Featuring Sustainable Materials and Responsible Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2023 /CNW/ — SHEIN , a global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, today announced it has teamed up with global pop star Anitta to launch evoluSHEIN x Anitta, the first product collaboration featured under SHEIN’s evoluSHEIN by Design initiative, which has accelerated the use of more sustainable materials and responsible manufacturing practices company-wide. SHEIN is working to reduce the environmental impact of its products with the ambition to source a majority of SHEIN-branded products according to its evoluSHEIN by Design Standard by 2030, rewarding responsible suppliers and promoting awareness to its global following of fashion enthusiasts.

“I am happy that SHEIN is taking an important step in sustainability and its overall environmental impact,” said Anitta. “We all want to look great, while also respecting the planet and people.”

The new collection showcases the three key environmentally focused material programs SHEIN has launched in the past year:

Styles made from recycled polyester support the transition away from virgin polyester and contribute to SHEIN’s decarbonization strategy. Forest-safe viscose styles are part of SHEIN’s commitment to source wood-derived fibers from suppliers that do not endanger vital ancient forests. Several limited-edition styles are made using rescued textiles left over by other fashion brands, creatively giving new purpose to high quality excess fabrics rather than letting them go to waste in landfill or incineration.

Each piece is made according to the evoluSHEIN by Design Standard, which requires garments to consist of at least 30% preferred materials and be manufactured by suppliers that have achieved high social and environmental compliance verification through third-party audits. All items in the collection are shipped in packaging made with recycled content.