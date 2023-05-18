Shenyang leverages bountiful history to boost future – Press Release

BEIJING, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A report from China Daily:

The city of Shenyang, capital of Northeast China’s Liaoning province, is a prime destination for domestic and international tourists who seek to explore the culture and scenery of Northeast China. In recent years, it has implemented various measures to conserve its rich historical, revolutionary, industrial and ethnic heritage, leveraging its cultural advantages to attract travelers from around the world.

Shenyang welcomed 94.13 million domestic tourist visits in 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, the city recorded 26.61 million domestic tourist arrivals with tourism revenue reaching 26.49 billion yuan ($3.82 billion), a year-on-year increase of 61.6 percent in terms of tourist arrivals and 99.09 percent in terms of revenue. In recent years, Shenyang has been placing great emphasis on integrating culture and tourism, tapping into the natural and cultural resources of the “Three Mountains, Three Rivers and Six Areas” to create unique cultural attractions. The Three Mountains refer to Ma’er Mountain, Qipan Mountain and Shengji Mountain, while the Three Rivers are the Hunhe River, Liaohe River and Puhe River. The Six Areas are comprised of Shenyang Fangcheng, Northern Marketplace, Zhongshan Road, Weigong Street, Dadong Road and Huanbeiling.

Shenyang’s goal is to boost its soft power and become a regional hub for cultural and creative industries, a domestic destination for ecological leisure tourism, a prime destination in Northeast Asia and an international city for cultural tourism.

The first investment promotion event for key cultural tourism projects in Shenyang held in Beijing on Feb 17 drew representatives from 120 key domestic enterprises. The event saw the launch of 21 investment projects, out of which 10 projects worth 12.29 billion yuan were signed.

On April 13, Shenyang hosted a cultural tourism investment promotion event in Shanghai, unveiling 100 cultural tourism scenes categorized into 10…