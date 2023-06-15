SHEREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their I… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar” or the “Company”) LAZR, and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and docketed under 23-cv-00982, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Luminar securities between February 28, 2023 and March 17, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against Defendants.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Luminar securities during the Class Period, you have until July 25, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Luminar is an automotive technology company that provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in domestic and international markets. The Company purports to develop, inter alia, photonic integrated circuits (“PICs”)—a type of chip that contains photonic components, as opposed to merely electronic components—for its semiconductor products.

PICs are an important component of light detection and ranging (“LIDAR”) technologies, which have become useful for a variety of industries, including the automotive industry in which Luminar…