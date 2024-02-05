Shopping for land must be about conservation, say activists : Cayman Information Service

[ad_1]



Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly explains GIG plans for Pease Bay Beach

Sign at Pease Bay Beach showing CIG plans at that location

(CNS): Over the last few years, the Cayman Islands Government has approved the purchase of several beachfront lots to provide access to the islands’ coastline for locals, stay-over visitors and cruise passengers, as development increasingly blocks off Seven Mile Beach and other popular oceanfront areas. However, local activists are calling for public consultation about how that beachfront property should be developed because adding facilities like parking and toilet blocks will not increase the amount of land held for conservation.

Speaking at the Chamber Economic Forum on Friday, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said that one of the reasons why the CIG has been purchasing beachfront property in various locations was to enable locals and visitors to have places to go to enjoy the sun, sea and sand without it feeling overcrowded and help…