Shufersal reports today the financial results for the second quarter and the fir… – Press Release

Shows improvement in operational parameters and profitability rates

The group’s revenues in the first half increased by approximately 3.1% and totaled approximately NIS 7.4 billion compared to approximately NIS 7.2 billion in the corresponding period last year

The revenues of the second quarter totaled approximately NIS 3.7 billion, similar to the corresponding quarter last year, and this despite the timing of Passover

An increase in the operating profit in the first half which totaled approximately NIS 303 million, which is approximately 4.1% of the revenues compared to approximately NIS 209 million in the corresponding period last year, which was approximately 2.9% of the group’s revenues

An increase in the operating profit in the second quarter which totaled approximately NIS 152 million, which is approximately 4.1% of the revenues compared to approximately NIS 107 million in the corresponding quarter last year, which was approximately 2.9% of the group’s revenues

The net profit in the second quarter totaled approximately NIS 73 million compared to approximately NIS 68 million in the corresponding quarter last year, which is approximately 2% of the group’s revenues

The process of advancing the automatic dispatch center in Modi’in is progressing according to the set goals. As of this date, it provides approximately 3,000 deliveries per day

Shufersal is working to bringing in a partner or investor into the finance activity as part of the group strategy to expand activities in the worlds of finance

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shufersal SAE, Israel’s leading retailer, announced today financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2023.

Itzik Abercohen, Chairman of the Shufersal Board of Directors and Uri Waterman, CEO of the Shufersal Group, said today:

“The performance in the second quarter testifies to the strength of the group and its ability to navigate a challenging business environment. We are witnessing stability

and…