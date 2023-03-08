Siding Market to be Worth USD 126.3 Billion by 2030 Garnering a CAGR of 4.3% fro… – Press Release

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siding Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Siding Market Information by Material, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030″, By 2030, the siding market is expected to be worth between USD 101.7 billion and USD 126.3 billion. The siding market is estimated to grow at a 4.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Siding Market Synopsis

Siding is a material used to clothe, cover, and protect the outer walls of a building. Fiber cement, vinyl, bricks, stucco, aluminum, asphalt, and other composite materials are examples of prevalent siding materials. According on the user’s needs, they are applied to the roof and walls in a variety of shapes and styles such as clapboard, shingles, shakes, verticals, and panels. Siding enhances a structure’s visual appeal while protecting it from extreme weather conditions and fire threats, as well as offering thermal efficiency to keep the temperature inside the building stable.

The increasing number of residential and commercial construction projects around the world is the primary factor driving market expansion. In the building business, there is an increasing demand for long-lasting siding materials that can survive weathering as well as chemical exposure and deterioration. Furthermore, the trend of combining siding materials is gaining pace, in which multiple siding materials with varying textures and qualities are used to offer a distinctive visual value to the building.

Furthermore, improved distribution channels and the availability of a diverse variety of alternatives have enabled vendors to extend their consumer base and cater to diverse requirements. Additional reasons, including government measures to expand public infrastructure and the introduction of green siding materials, are projected to propel the market even further.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The top companies in the siding market are