Sierra Leone FA to analyze 95-0 and 91-1 wins in second-tier matches

Sierra Leone fans watched the men’s national side at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals.

The two second-tier games saw Kenema-based Kahunla Rangers and Gulf FC of Kono heavily defeat their city rivals in Premier League qualifiers on Sunday.

Kahunla walloped Lumbebu United 95-0, and Gulf FC thrashed Koquima Lebanon 91-1, providing the two biggest victories recorded in the history of Sierra Leonean football.

However, the half-time scores were just 2-0 and 7-1 respectively, and both results have been annulled because of suspicion of match manipulation.

“We can’t stand by and see an embarrassing situation like this go unpunished,” SLFA president Thomas Daddy Brima told BBC Sport Africa.

“We’re going to launch an immediate investigation and bring to book all those responsible for this mediocrity.

“All those found guilty will be dealt with in…