Sierra Space Hosts Comprehensive Dream Chaser® Training for Three NASA Astronaut… – Press Release

Members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission may be the first to welcome the commercial spaceplane on its maiden flight to the International Space Station

Sierra Space, a leading, pureplay commercial space company building the first end-to-end business and technology platform in space, announced today it hosted its third official training of NASA astronauts to learn the innerworkings of Dream Chaser®, the world’s first commercial spaceplane.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230804507810/en/

Sierra Space recently hosted comprehensive training with NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts to learn the innerworkings of Dream Chaser. (Photo: Business Wire)

The three astronauts – Mike Barratt, Matt Dominick and Jeanette Epps – are members of the upcoming NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station, which is currently slated to launch no earlier than February 2024. During their planned six-month stay, Dream Chaser is scheduled to make its maiden voyage to deliver cargo to the ISS as part of NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services-2 (CRS-2) contract.

“We are pleased to train the crew that will be on board the International Space Station for Dream Chaser’s first cargo resupply mission,” said Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice. “These astronauts underwent an extensive training curriculum to prepare them for how to interact with our spaceplane when it berths with the ISS. We are honored to join NASA’s cargo resupply team.”

Company specialists conducted the eight-hour training session, which took place on July 17 at Sierra Space’s Louisville, Colo., facility. The first two parts were classroom training, followed by two parts working inside a full-size mock-up of Dream Chaser: