Sight Sciences Announces 12-month Results from the First Minimally Invasive Glau… – Press Release

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sight Sciences, Inc. SGHT, an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative technology that enables procedures intended to improve patients’ lives, today announced the results from a 12-month retrospective sub-analysis of IOP-lowering medication use following the three most commonly performed, FDA approved (or cleared) MIGS procedures in patients with mild stage glaucoma. Analysis included 16,789 patients in 4 different cohorts: 1) procedures enabled by OMNI® Surgical System technology in combination with cataract 2) iStent Inject® in combination with cataract 3) Hydrus® in combination with cataract or 4) cataract surgery alone.



The study titled, “A Clinical Registry Study of Glaucoma Medication Use in Patients with Mild Glaucoma Severity After MIGS,” will be presented tomorrow, May 7, by Michael Mbagwu, MD, Adjunct Clinical Instructor of Ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine and Senior Medical Director of Verana Health, during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery annual meeting in San Diego, California.

Analysis of medical records of 16,789 mild glaucoma patients in the American Academy of Ophthalmology (Academy) IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight), one of the largest specialty society clinical data registries in all of medicine, showed that patients in the OMNI technology cohort experienced the greatest average medication reduction with a mean reduction from baseline of 1.01 glaucoma medications at 12 months post-operatively. This was a statistically significantly greater medication reduction (p<0.001) when compared to the medication reductions observed for the iStent Inject® in combination with cataract surgery as well as cataract surgery alone¹. The retrospective analysis was performed in partnership with Verana Health, the exclusive end-to-end data curation and analytics partner for the Academy’s IRIS Registry.

“We…