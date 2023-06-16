Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Completes Acquisition of West Palm Beach Medical Office … – Press Release

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (the “Company”), a net lease real estate investment trust focused on investing in high quality healthcare properties across the continuum of care, today announced the acquisition of a 25,150 square foot medical office building located in West Palm Beach, Florida (the “West Palm Beach Healthcare Facility”) for approximately $9.85 million.

The West Palm Beach Healthcare Facility is a fully leased two-story building with the majority being occupied by OB/GYN Specialists of the Palm Beaches (“OB/GYN Specialists”), which specializes in high-risk pregnancies and births. OB/GYN Specialists offers comprehensive obstetrical and gynecologic services, with specific services at the West Palm Beach Healthcare Facility including general practice, perinatology and urogynecology.

OB/GYN Specialists has a total of 35 board-certified physicians with six of seven locations throughout the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach, Florida Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). OB/GYN Specialists is part of the Unified Women’s Healthcare network. Unified Women’s Healthcare is the largest physician practice management company solely dedicated to women, with a network including over 2,600 providers at over 925 care centers and 36 fertility clinics nationwide.

“We are pleased to be partnering with OB/GYN Specialists which is widely recognized as a premier OB/GYN practice in the area,” stated Michael A. Seton, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The West Palm Beach Healthcare Facility is strategically located within the heart of an established and thriving medical district. This acquisition aligns with our proven strategy to grow our medical office building portfolio and geographic footprint through regional physician affiliations.”

