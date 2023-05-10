Silver Star Spirits Reveals New Branding – Press Release

Brand Channels the Essence of Fort Worth and “Where the West Begins”

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trinity River Distillery’s® Silver Star brands of Vodka, Whiskey, Texas Honey Liqueur and Bourbon take on a fresh new look as the company continues its growth in the marketplace.

The branding ties in key elements of its renowned Rainwater Proofing Process: All Silver Star spirits are made with purified Texas rainwater that is collected on the roof and transferred to 10,000-gallon storage tanks. A Modern feel: While deeply rooted in history, Silver Star is a contemporary brand with a modern understanding of distilling and culture. Hometown Pride: Rooted in Fort Worth, all of Silver Star’s crops and ingredients (from Texas rain to Texas grain and North Texas wildflower honey) as well as bottling and labelling happen in its hometown of Fort Worth, Texas. “Silver Star is “where the west begins”, and the new branding highlights this,” states Trinity River Distillery President and CEO Thomas Ingham. “We are proud of the evolution of our brand and proud to honor where we come from.” To view Silver Star’s updated look, go to: www.silverstarspirits.com

Most recently 1849, Silver Star Texas Bourbon Whiskey® is the 2023 recipient of the Bourbon: Grain to Glass Gold award at the Texas Whiskey Festival.

Current portfolio of Silver Star® brands:

Award-winning Silver Star® Whiskey is a traditional bourbon mash, comprised of Texas corn, rye, and barley. After distillation, the whiskey is placed into charred, single-use, American white oak barrels and laid to rest. After barrel aging, we cut to proof using purified Texas rainwater. Silver Star® Whiskey is a uniquely smooth, slightly sweet everyday drinking whiskey.

Award winning Silver Star Texas Honey® is made with barrel aged Silver Star® Whiskey comprised of Texas corn, rye, and barley. We then fold in natural Texas wildflower honey and cut to proof using purified Texas rainwater. Silver Star Texas Honey