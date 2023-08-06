SILVERCORP TO ACQUIRE ORECORP, CREATING A DIVERSIFIED, HIGH GROWTH PRECIOUS META… – Press Release

Trading Symbols: TSX/NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

ASX: ORR

VANCOUVER, BC and PERTH, Australia, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp“) SVM SVM and OreCorp Limited ORR (“OreCorp“) are pleased to announce the signing of a binding scheme implementation deed (the “Agreement“) whereby Silvercorp will acquire all fully-paid ordinary shares of OreCorp not held by Silvercorp or its associates (the “OreCorp Shares“), pursuant to an Australian scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the “Scheme“), subject to the satisfaction of various conditions.

Transaction Highlights