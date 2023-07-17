Simon Harnmer hit the winning runs in Essex’s T20 Blast semi-final win over Hampshire Hawks

Simon Harmer has predicted “trophies to come” for Essex despite their defeat by Somerset in the T20 Blast final.

The club were looking to repeat their 2019 success in the competition and were set a target of 146 at Edgbaston.

But Harmer’s side struggled to 55-5 and were eventually bowled out for 131 in the 19th over, losing by 14 runs.

“We are trying to play an exciting brand of cricket and trying to take it on from ball one,” T20 captain and spin bowler Harmer told BBC Essex.

“We’ve made some really good strides and understand that we are going to get it wrong from time to time, but we’ve learned some good lessons this year.

“One thing you can say about this Essex team is that they never give up and fight to the very, very end and I think that’s something you can’t buy, the rest of the stuff you can work on.

“If we can maintain that attitude, there will be trophies to come.”

Essex have been one of…