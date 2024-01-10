Simone Biles felt like ‘failure’ after Tokyo Olympics

American Simone Biles said she felt like a failure following a disappointing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Biles was aiming for six gold medals at the Games, which took place in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the 26-year-old won a silver and bronze as she suffered with the ‘twisties’, which gymnasts describe as a kind of mental block, in Japan.

“I wish I could sit here and tell you it was glorious,” Biles told Vanity Fair magazine., external

“When I took a break after 2016 [Rio Olympics], I had the time of my life. I was doing anything and everything.

“But after 2020, it was kind of depressing until I started therapy and got help.

“I felt like a failure.”

Biles won four gold medals at the Games in Rio as she won the all-round, vault, floor and team events.

In Tokyo, she won a silver in the team event and bronze in the beam but pulled out of four events to prioritise her mental health as she struggled with the ‘twisties’.

“Even though I was empowering so many people and speaking…