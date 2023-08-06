Simone Biles makes profitable return in US Basic after two-year break

Simone Biles is the most decorated US gymnast of all-tme

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles has made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year break.

The 26-year-old American thrilled the Chicago crowd with a stunning display to win the US Classic in her first event since the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles announced in 2021 she was taking a break to work on her mental health.

“Everyone that was cheering – made posters, all of that in the crowd – it just made my heart melt that they still believe in me,” Biles said.

“It means the world because after everything that transpired in Tokyo, I worked on myself a lot.

“I still do therapy weekly and it has just been so exciting to come out here and have the confidence I had before.

Biles was given a rapturous reception at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and won with an all-around score of 59.100 points.

“Everything has fallen into place. I feel really good about where I am now mentally and physically,” she said.

“I still think there…