Simone Biles: Olympic champion responds to viral video of black lady not given medal

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles says “there is no room for racism in any sport” after a video went viral on social media of a black girl not being given a medal at an Irish gymnastics event ceremony.
The incident occurred at a Gymstart event in Dublin in March 2022 when a line of children where awarded medals but the black girl did not receive one.
However a video of the incident has emerged in recent days and been watched millions of times on social media, drawing criticism.
Biles saw a video of the incident and posted it “broke my heart”.
On Friday, in response to the video, Gymnastics Ireland issued a statement saying they received a complaint alleging racist behaviour in March 2022 from the parents of the girl.
It said there was independent mediation leading to a “resolution agreed by both parties in August 2023”.
As part of Gymnastics Ireland’s investigation into the…