Simone Biles: Olympic champion responds to viral video of black lady not given medal

Simone Biles has won 25 World Championship medals in a remarkable career in gymnastics

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles says “there is no room for racism in any sport” after a video went viral on social media of a black girl not being given a medal at an Irish gymnastics event ceremony.

The incident occurred at a Gymstart event in Dublin in March 2022 when a line of children where awarded medals but the black girl did not receive one.

However a video of the incident has emerged in recent days and been watched millions of times on social media, drawing criticism.

Biles saw a video of the incident and posted external-link it “broke my heart”.

On Friday, in response to the video, Gymnastics Ireland issued a statement saying they received a complaint alleging racist behaviour in March 2022 from the parents of the girl.

It said there was independent mediation leading to a “resolution agreed by both parties in August 2023”.

As part of Gymnastics Ireland’s investigation into the…