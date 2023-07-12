Simple Recon Unveils Exciting New Features in Automobile Reconditioning Process … – Press Release

Simple Recon revolutionizes car reconditioning with cutting-edge features. From Recon Link for seamless online inventory management to Mobile Web accessibility and Recon TBS Monitor for efficient workflow tracking, Simple Recon makes car reconditioning a breeze. Get tagging with User Tagging for streamlined communication. Simplify your processes with Simple Recon today!

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Simple Recon, a leading provider of automobile reconditioning process tracking software, has recently announced the release of its latest feature-packed update. This update introduces several cutting-edge functionalities that enhance the user experience, improve process efficiency, and boost overall productivity.

**Recon Link** is now available for Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers. This feature will provide a seamless connection between Simple Recon and any website where your inventory information is displayed. With Recon Link, you can instantly access a snapshot of your vehicle’s recon progress while browsing online.

It integrates smoothly with popular productivity tools used by car dealers on a daily basis, such as vAuto, Cars.com, Autotrader, CarGurus, TrueCar, Dealer.com, NHTSA, Xtime, Your Website, and other websites you list your inventory in. It ensures that critical reconditioning information is readily available alongside your inventory data.

**Simple Recon – Mobile Web** ensures compatibility across various devices and platforms, which offers a seamless user experience to a wider audience. Which eliminates the need for employees and vendors to download and install a dedicated app, making it more accessible and reducing barriers to entry.

**TBS Monitor** (Time-Between-Steps) allows you to see how long it is taking for inventory to move from one department to another, even though they may not be sequential. With the recon dashboard, you can get stay up to date on progress in real time. The TBS report on the other hand provides you with…