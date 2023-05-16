Simplifying the Jobsite for Workers with a Multi-Brand 18V Battery Platform: AMP… – Press Release

New Multi-Brand Battery Alliance to Provide Power Tool Users with Maximum Power, Reliability, and Tool Compatibility

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Bosch Power Tools, with founding partners; FEIN and Rothenberger, announced the launch of AMPShare – Powered by Bosch now available in the U.S. and Canada. This global multi-brand battery alliance advances these companies’ shared vision for battery efficiency, offering trade professionals the best and widest reaching 18V power system that’s compatible across brands, applications, and even countries. This launch expands on the previously launched AMPShare platform in the EU in 2022.

“At Bosch, we remain committed to making hard work easier for professional workers by delivering quality products, offering full-system solutions and equipping a truly cordless jobsite,” said Robert Hesse, President and CEO of Robert Bosch Tool Corporation. “AMPShare is the creation of our common vision to create power efficiencies for workers, no matter the task at hand, and pushing industry technology forward. It’s a cordless system that professional workers can build on.”

AMPShare – Powered by Bosch will be launching in the U.S. and Canada with founding partners; Bosch Power Tools NA, FEIN Power Tools US, and Rothenberger USA. In addition to these founding partners, 12 additional brands join the Alliance with products launching in 2023 and/or 2024: HONSEL, Ledlenser, Mato, Medmix Cox and MK, Orgapack and Signode, PerfectPro, Steinel, Bosch Rexroth Corp, Titan, and Wagner.

The AMPShare battery is the current Bosch 18V battery that workers in the U.S. and Canada have relied on. The physical batteries have been updated to include the AMPShare branding. Alliance member brands are adopting this battery platform for selected tools, thus increasing the platform’s compatibility by allowing professionals to use the same powerful 18V battery platform with additional cordless tools.

Through the AMPShare – Powered by…