Sinalo Jafta: South Africa wicketkeeper on alcoholism and her street to restoration

South Africa lost their opening game to Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup before going on to reach the final

Warning: This article contains details of alcohol addiction

When Sinalo Jafta was admitted to a rehabilitation facility for alcoholism in the autumn of 2022, the prospect of playing in a World Cup final just four months later seemed unlikely.

In fact, the game of cricket was not on her mind at all – the South Africa wicketkeeper had assumed her career was over.

“I was there to save my life, and that was my mentality,” Jafta, 28, told the BBC’s Stumped podcast.

“I was in the mindset that my career was over.”

Jafta, who has 57 caps for South Africa across all three formats, admits she was drinking daily but it took her a while to realise the extent of her problem.

But having recently reached the milestone of a year of sobriety, Jafta hopes her story and her recovery can send a positive message to others.

“My drinking started during my first year of university. I was playing hockey,…