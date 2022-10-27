Singapore jails man who posed as feminine gynecologist on Fb to get intimate images





CNN

—



A man who fooled dozens of women into sending him photos of their genitalia by posing as a female gynecologist on Facebook has been sentenced to jail in Singapore.

The state courts on Wednesday found Ooi Chuen Wei, 37, from Malaysia, guilty of “cheating by personation” and sentenced him to three years and four months in prison.

Ooi used a fake Facebook profile to contact the women, asking them to fill out surveys that included questions about their genitals and sex lives, according to court documents seen by CNN.

Over a period of four years, he tricked 38 women and received close to 1,000 intimate photos and videos in return.

The offenses came to light last July when a woman, who had grown suspicious of Ooi and realized there was no such doctor, lodged a police report.

The police then raided Ooi’s home and seized his devices. During…