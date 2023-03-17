Singer and Living Opera CEO Soula Parassidis Makes Her Greek Operatic Debut in “… – Press Release

ATHENS, Greece, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Living Opera , the Nashville-based web3 multimedia startup connecting classical music and blockchain communities, today announced that its CEO, Soula Parassidis will make her Greek operatic debut this Saturday, March 18, at the Pallas Theatre in Athens , in the title role of Iphigénie in Christoph Williabald Gluck’s masterpiece “Iphigénie en Tauride.” The debut comes on the 100 year birthday of the late Maria Callas, a cultural icon and Greek soprano who performed the role in 1957 at La Scala in Milan.

Parassidis, who became a Greek citizen in 2018, will star in an all new production with an outstanding cast of distinguished international artists, including Franciso Gatell, Philippe Nicolas Martin, and led by conductor and Gluck expert George Petrou, and a fresh view of the piece by director Thanos Papakonstantinou.

Parassidis is a renowned performer who has appeared at many of the world’s most important opera and concert venues including: Festival Aix-en-Provence, Guangzhao Opera House, Oper Leipzig, Teatro Regio Torino, Teatro Massimo Palermo, L’Opéra National de Bordeaux, Theater an der Wien and many others.

In addition to her performance career, her role at Living Opera finds her working on issues of funding, distribution, access, organization, and reform in the performing arts space, and in response to many of the relevant issues Parassidis has faced in her own career around visibility and funding, she has also founded the Living Arts Foundation – a non-profit decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) – that provides artists with a pathway to fundraising by decentralizing individual grantmaking. “The genesis of this idea is found in my own life … a local philanthropist sowed into my life, allowing me to move to Germany and eventually launch an international career,” said Parassidis.