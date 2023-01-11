Sinikiwe Mpofu: Zimbabwe cricket coach dies one month after husband

Sinikiwe Mpofu played in Zimbabwe women’s first ever international match in 2006

Zimbabwe women’s national cricket team coach Sinikiwe Mpofu has died, less than a month after her husband and fellow Chevrons coach Shepherd Makunura also passed away.

Mpofu passed away “suddenly” at the age of 37 on Saturday.

The former international, who had the nickname of “Sneeze”, was married to Zimbabwe men’s team fielding coach Makunura, who died on 15 December 2022 after a long battle with illness.

They are survived by two children.

Mpofu was pronounced dead on arrival at a medical facility after collapsing at her home in Masvingo. A post-mortem to determine the cause of her death is to be carried out

Mpofu, born in Bulawayo on 21 February 1985, was a talented all-rounder who was part of the history-making team that played the Lady Chevrons’ first-ever international in December 2006.

A statement from Zimbabwe Cricket described her post-playing career as “an integral part of Zimbabwe Cricket’s game…