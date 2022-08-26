Siobhan Cattigan: Household name for impartial inquiry into Scotland participant’s dying

Siobhan Cattigan played 19 times for Scotland before her death last November

The family of Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan are calling for an independent inquiry into the circumstances that led to her death.

The family say undetected rugby-related brain damage caused a “catastrophic decline” in the 26-year-old’s health and resulted in her death in November.

They say she was not given the required assistance for brain injuries.

Scottish Rugby has been contacted for comment but said recently it would not support an external inquiry.

The union has said that court may be “the most appropriate” place to discover the facts.

However, the Cattigan family, who have launched legal action against Scottish Rugby and World Rugby, said in a statement: “As a family grieving for our beloved Siobhan, we have been shocked and distressed by the recent actions of the SRU.

“We cannot understand why the SRU are resisting an independent inquiry into the circumstances leading up to Siobhan’s death. We…