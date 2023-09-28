Sir Alastair Prepare dinner: Essex look ahead to ex-England skipper’s resolution on attainable retirement

Alastair Cook made six in both innings against Northamptonshire in what may yet be his last knock as a first-class cricketer

Essex will wait for former England Test skipper Alastair Cook to make a decision on his future in first-class cricket following their season-closing defeat by Northamptonshire.

Media speculation in recent weeks has suggested that this will be the 38-year-old’s last season.

But Essex head coach Anthony McGrath says Cook’s mind is not made up and he may still play on into his 40th year.

“Hopefully we’ll see him for a bit longer,” McGrath told BBC Radio Essex.

“But, if not, then the service he’s given to cricket, not just Essex, has been phenomenal.”

Cook, who turns 39 in December, has made 824 County Championship runs this summer at an average of 35.82, hitting the 74th first-class century of his career, as well as six fifties.

It is now five years since Cook retired from international cricket, but McGrath says there is no sign as to whether he now wants to do the…