Sir Alastair Prepare dinner: Former England and Essex batter says teaching can be ‘fascinating’

Alastair Cook made 26,643 runs in a 20-year first-class career

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook says he would be interested in coaching following his retirement from professional cricket.

England’s all-time leading run-scorer ended a 20-year career last week.

Cook, 38, has played five seasons for Essex since retiring from international cricket in 2018 and has been mixing playing with farming and broadcasting.

“I would love to stay involved in cricket and, at some stage, coaching is interesting,” he said.

In his first interview since retiring, Cook told Test Match Special: “It’s an interesting part of cricket if the right opportunity came at the right time.”

Cook, who led England in 59 Tests, has three young children. His family have a farm in Bedfordshire and he has worked has a pundit on television and radio.

The opener said: “I keep going back to that word ‘balance’. Trying to do as many different things as you can, but also being able to spend enough time with the kids because…